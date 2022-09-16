BizTech: The student-led group using tech to develop an automated toolbox, dog kennel

The infusion of technology and innovation into our daily lives has significantly contributed to the growing demand for better, safer and more efficient living conditions.

For example, skilled workers and homeowners are looking at diverse ways to ensure their tools and pets are respectively catered for and kept safely and securely.



As part of efforts to address this, a group of university students from the Academic City University College have been applying various human and technological resources available to them, in this regard.



Taking their turn on GhanaWeb’s BizTech, the first group which has developed an automated toolbox, said the rationale behind the equipment is to safeguard tools used in the engineering laboratory.



Mawuena Komla Ackotia and Levi Soudi, members of the group that participated in the innovation, said the automated toolbox can operate on a BlueTooth connection that enables its mobility.



“We decided to develop this to ensure that whenever we are working in the lab, whichever tools we use can be kept properly and accounted for. Our goal is to make many more of these tool boxes so that we can prevent overcrowding of equipment in the lab,” they said.

Jefferson Geraldo, the leader of the second group, said the decision to develop an automated dog kennel is to allow pets to have their very own safe haven.



He explained that the automated kennel can allow for efficient feeding and rearing of pets and other domestic animals.



Watch the full interview below:







