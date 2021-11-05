BizTech: The student-led team recycling plastic waste to generate cash for communities

As part of efforts to address the issue of plastic waste, a team of students at the Academic City University College have come out with a rather innovative measure.

Known as the ‘Receptacle for Plastic Waste,’ this specially designed bottle-shaped innovation seeks to recover plastic waste generated by the community, and document the data through a weighing program.



Apart from this, the data generated from the plastic waste is inputted into a plastic waste global marketplace software.



Taking their turn on GhanaWeb TV's BizTech segment, Technology and Entrepreneurship Manager at the Academy City University College, Makafui Awuku, recounted the concept of developing the receptacle for plastic waste.



“So, we first realised the issue of plastic waste and we set up a campus start-up that has a couple of portfolios to create value within sustainability, circular economy and the plastic pollution space. We wanted to create a very powerful narrative about the plastic waste problem and find solutions to solve it.



“Another objective is for the community’s women and youth to bring plastic waste and exchange it for cash while considering plastic waste reduction strategies for the campus as well as investigating and exploring recycling innovations we can build at the engineering lab to facilitate recycling,” he added.

Meanwhile, Academic City’s STEMEP Club has been working on the Sustain City Project-a sustainable plastic waste management concept brought on by Mckingtorch Africa, a partner organization of the Academic City University College and supervised by the Technology and Entrepreneurship Center and the Engineering Department of the university.



Watch the full interview below:








