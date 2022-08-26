BizTech: The young engineer using recycled waste to provide 24/7 power supply

Fri, 26 Aug 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Robert Nsoh, CEO of E-Cycle Ghana, is passionate about environmental protection and thus has come up with a genius way to provide electricity using waste materials.
The young engineer builds battery packs for power supply meant for households and communities.
In this edition of BizTech, Mawuli Ahorlumegah sat with Robert Nsoh to talk about his innovation.
Watch the video below:
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Related Articles:
- BizTech: The dangers of hacking and how to protect yourself, digital devices
- Next on BizTech: The dangers of hacking and how to protect yourself, digital devices
- BizTech: The importance of coding and its prospects for Ghana
- BizTech: Highlights of 2022 mid-year budget presentation by Finance Minister
- BizTech: The female University graduate who became a shoemaker
- Read all related articles