BizTech: The young engineer using recycled waste to provide 24/7 power supply

Robert Nsh (L) is the brain behind E-Cycle Ghana

Robert Nsoh, CEO of E-Cycle Ghana, is passionate about environmental protection and thus has come up with a genius way to provide electricity using waste materials.

The young engineer builds battery packs for power supply meant for households and communities.



In this edition of BizTech, Mawuli Ahorlumegah sat with Robert Nsoh to talk about his innovation.

Watch the video below:



