BizTech: These electric bicycles are making deliveries at cheaper rates, no fuel needed

Courier companies play an important role in the delivery of goods or services.

For your items to be delivered in a much more efficient and safe manner, these companies are looking at devising ways to improve their work.



Anthony Owusu-Ansah, the Chief Executive Officer of ShaQ Express, said the deployment of the first set of two electric bicycles is aimed at cutting down on its recurrent expenditure, particularly fuel.



Taking his turn on GhanaWeb TV’s BizTech segment, Owusu-Ansah told Mawuli Ahorlumegah although there are dozens of delivery companies operating in the country, “the future is here and it is indeed electric.”



“We have started piloting the use of our new e-bikes for deliveries as our small way of contributing to Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) seven and 13 by cutting down on carbon emissions in the environment,” he narrated.



Owusu-Ansah continued, “This is going to be a game-changer in reducing our dependence on fuel and creating a way of serving you better economically.”



Touching on the performance of the e-bikes thus far, Anthony Owusu-Ansah said it operates just like the fuel-driven motorcycles on long-distance journeys.

“These bikes emit less to no carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gases that were found to be dangerous to the environment and humans,” he stated.



Meanwhile, Anthony Owusu-Ansah believes the use of e-bikes could help make more savings in fuel expenditure, leading to a reduction in prices for consumers.



Watch the full interview below:








