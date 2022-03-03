BizTech: Unpacking developments in Ghana's mining industry, Apiatse explosion

Ghana’s extractive sector is one that generates substantial revenue for the economy and mining firms operating in the country.

While implementing key measures to ensure mining activities are sustainable, some of these firms have been accused by persons in the community where they mine of not prioritizing their development and environment.



On this Friday’s edition of GhanaWeb TV's BizTech, Group Chief Executive Officer of Gold Fields, Chris Griffith and Head of Gold Fields West Africa, Joshua Mortoti both speak with Mawuli Ahorlumegah on Ghana’s extractive sector as well as some lessons learned from the Apiatse explosion which occurred in January this year.



The full version of the interview airs on Friday, March 4, 2022.

Watch the promo below:







