BizTech: Using voice recognition technology to translate local dialects

Fri, 3 Jun 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The infusion of voice recognition through Artificial Intelligence and machine learning in our daily use of technology has come to stay.

From voice-activated reminders to scheduling tasks and meetings, voice recognition software is helping many people meet deadlines and whatnot.

In Ghana, a team has developed an app that is helping to bridge language barriers.

The Founder and Director of Research for Natural Language Processing (NLP) Ghana, Dr. Paul Azunre, taking his turn on BizTech on GhanaWeb TV, said the idea behind the app is to teach, learn and understand the language or local dialects of other cultures

He said the Khaya app has the technology that helps you learn a local dialect such as Twi, Ga, Ewe, or Yoruba, adding that it also translates your voice to text and more.

Watch the full interview below:



