BizTech promo: Ghana's role in increasing STEM participation among women

Thu, 24 Feb 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com
With growing trends and global advancement that seek to bring spark change in society, a movement to increase women's participation in Science, Technology Engineering and Math (STEM) has become essential.
While women's participation in STEM is gradually finding its place in Ghana’s educational scene, government and relevant authorities are keen on roping in more students in key programs.
On this Friday’s edition of BizTech on GhanaWeb TV, Mawuli Ahorlumegah engages key stakeholders in Ghana's STEM development and some Junior High School students on how they are using STEM to bring change in society.
The full version airs on February 25, 2022.
Watch the promo below:
