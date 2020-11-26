Black Friday Deals: TCL's mega and unbeatable deals of the year

TCL is giving massive deals on Black Friday, 27th November in all of its outlets across the nation and online. TCL will be offering its entire product range which includes its latest 2020 P715, C715 and C815 Hands – Free Voice Control Android Ai TVs, Digital TVs, Fridges, Freezers and Routers at a discount of up to 50%.

The award winning TCL P715 hands-free Series, which is available in 43”, 50”, 55” and 75”, will go for ? 1900, ?2500, ? 3100 and ? 5100 respectively on Black Friday from its regular prices of ? 2400, ? 2900, ? 3700 and ? 6000. The P715 series is optimized for hardcore gaming, thanks to its reduced input lag and HDR10+ enabled screen.



The P715 series can also be operated without a remote control by using simple voice commands.



The 55” C815 QLED Android TV will be going for only ?4500 on Black Friday. Customers get to save a whopping ?1200 when they purchase the award winning product. The C815 series is one of TCL’s flagship series which comes with an integrated onkyo soundbar and Subwoofer. Consumers get to enjoy a truly cinematic experience in the comfort of their homes thanks to its 4K QLED and Dolby vision enhanced LED panel.



TCL‘s 3-star energy efficient air conditioners are the real deal this Black Friday for consumers looking to save some cash on electricity. Equipped with copper pipes, stylish designs, and golden fins, consumers are assured of a cooling experience worth every pesewa spent.



The 1.5 HP will be sold at ¢1399 while the 2.0 HP will go at a giveaway price of ¢1699. All TCL Air conditioners sold on black Friday will come with free installation.

For those looking to add a bit of class to their kitchen, TCL fridges and freezers will be available at massive discounts on Black Friday. The fridges range from 93 liters to 460 liters while the freezers range between 100liters and 500litres.



Other products on discounts include; Pocket Mifi, Routers, Phones, Bluetooth headsets and many more.



TCL has said there will be freebies and goodies for the first 10 customers to any of their showrooms.



Consumers can visit www.tclghana.com for a complete list of offers from TCL and to place an order or call 0202698398 / 0546257983/ 0596913298 for enquiries.



TCL has branches in Accra opposite Melcom Plus in the North Industrial Area, Darkuman Junction adjacent TECNO, Lapaz near the main traffic light and Tema opposite Melcom, in Community 1.

In Kumasi, TCL is opposite Odike Ventures in the Best Point Building, Adum,



In Tamale, TCL is located opposite the Forsmuel Shopping Center and in HO, opposite the main lorry station.



The brand can also be located in every Banana Electronic shop in all shopping malls. Sunyani branch can be located adjacent to Melcom. The Takoradi branch is at the market circle adjacent the post office.

