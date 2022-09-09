Black market activities stifling forex market – Forex Bureau Association

A forex bureau

Vice President of the Forex Bureau Association of Ghana, Dr. Alex Akpabli, has lamented the effects of black market activities on the forex market.

According to him, because of the parallel nature of the forex market, customers tend to engage more with the black market which affects the business of licensed forex bureaus.



“The challenge we are facing is that we have a parallel market. When someone comes to you with all these requirements, some Ghanaians are not ready to work with us, and due to the competition with the ‘black market’ people they leave and go there which is bad,” he told Myjoyonline.



Dr. Akpabli called on the Bank of Ghana to ensure that forex bureaus that indulge in unauthorized business are dealt with appropriately.



“We have a bigger challenge, so we want to seek an audience with the authority for a conversation to have these issues dealt with once and for all.



“We have met our members and have had a fruitful discussion with them. They are now aware that it’s a regulated association, hence they need to comply with the rules and regulations,” he added.

