Blame Ofori-Atta for poor state of economy – Adongo

Bolgatanga Central MP, Isaac Adongo

Member of Parliament for Bolgatanga Central Constituency, Isaac Adongo, has called on the leadership of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) to hold Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta responsible for the economic distress being experienced in the country.

According to Isaac Adongo, the sector minister has been talking down the economy and, so, must be held responsible for the current state of affairs.



In one instance, Mr Adongo said the finance minister and his cohorts at the Finance Ministry were heard saying the country is broke and without the controversial E-Levy, the economy cannot be resuscitated among others.



“These actions of the minister have, over time, led to massive capital flight from the country,” he argued.



“Many of the people who invested in the bonds floated by the Finance Ministry have withdrawn their investments for fear of losing their capital”, he noted.

“These investments are repatriated in dollar denominations and not in cedis. This is the reason the economy is suffering in spite of all the loans and grants this government has had over the past six years...Where in the world will you see a minister responsible for managing the economy talking down the situation he is supposed to be managing,” Mr Adongo quizzed.



He said these actions on the part of Ken Ofori-Atta are unhealthy for the development of the economy.



“This action on the part of the minister has the potential to further drive the economy into the abyss,” he stressed.



The NDC MP was reacting to the minister’s statement as well as that of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in an interview on Accra-based Citi FM.