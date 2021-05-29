BlueCrest College SRC holds 2021 Akwaaba Week

Rosina Naab organized the BlueCrest College SRC Akwaaba Week Celebration 21

Source: Bluecrest College

The New Administration of the Students Representative Council of BlueCrest University College led by the President Ms. Rosina Naab has organized their first physical event on campus dubbed ‘BlueCrest College SRC Akwaaba Week Celebration 21’.

This initiative was taken to officially welcome first-year students and continuing students back to campus after a long break of staying home due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



The 2020/2021 SRC executives, alongside the Student Success Office Manager led by Ms. Elsie Osei, organized a successful Akwaaba Week Celebration to help ease students into the academic semester and welcome them back to physical lecturers.



This event was for students to have fun, interact with their other colleagues and also experience the BlueCrest Culture on campus. "The mission of the student success office is to ensure that students are successful; therefore assisting them in realizing their full potential is our priority.



This is why we are working with the SRC to achieve this aim and this Akwaaba Week is the perfect way for us to engage”, Ms. Elsie shared.



It was exciting to see students highly embrace the event and turn up in their numbers on each day of the week. To also support the entrepreneurship skills of fellow students (which is one of the pillars of the BlueCrest College), the SRC issued a call for students who run their businesses to sign up as vendors to showcase their products and to make sales during the week-long celebrations.



The call recognised student vendors in various businesses such as food and beverages, fashion accessories among others. The President of the SRC, Ms. Rosina Naab, said “I think it’s imperative that we provide a platform for students to showcase their various businesses so other students can be inspired and motivated to start something independently.

We also want to encourage students to patronise their fellow students' products, to support them and possibly help them expand their ventures”.



The event commenced on 4 -7th May 2021 on the premises of BlueCrest University College. The first day was dubbed Afro Fest Welcome Day, where students were tasked to be in their African attire. There were cultural performances from students of the college and awards given to the best-dressed students.



There was an array of free local drinks and snacks for all to relish. On the second day, students were treated to fun outdoor games and sporting disciplines such as tennis, badminton, archery, basketball, chess and many more, combined with our local games of ludo, oware etc. This was proudly sponsored by Decathlon Ghana.



Students were treated to fun movies on Wednesday with free popcorn and drinks made available. On Friday, we had our Freshers' Party themed ‘Old School Party and Jam’s Night’. This night saw students dance and have fun, making new friends while jamming to music from the old days and present times. It was a fantastic night for us to draw the curtain on our weeklong celebration.



The feedback and comments from students were positive as one of them said “this is the best Akwaaba Week celebration I have had”. From the entire SRC, we wish to express our sincere appreciation to the management and staff of BlueCrest College, our lecturers for their support, encouragement and participation in the events, and the entire student body of the college, and we ask for your support in our upcoming events.



For more information on the college, please visit www.bluecrest.edu.gh.

















