Bluecrest College partners with Coursera for flipped and hybrid learning

Bluecrest College partners with Coursera

Source: Bluecrest College

BlueCrest University College, one of the leading universities in Ghana, has signed an agreement with Coursera, a global online learning platform, to offer world-class flipped and hybrid learning to its students.

BlueCrest University has been leading West Africa higher education since the year 2000. It was the first institute in the country to offer high-quality degree programs in Information Technology and has since expanded its offering into Business, Communication, Fashion and Design programs.



BlueCrest’s partnership with Coursera will provide students access to Coursera for Campus’ catalog of 4,200 online courses from leading institutions such as Yale University, University of Pennsylvania, Johns Hopkins University, University of Michigan, The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology, Imperial College London, IBM, AWS, Google, among others.



For each completed course, students will earn Course Certificates and/or Specialized Program certificates from Coursera as well as BlueCrest University credits that count towards their degree.



Coursera for Campus can help universities better serve students, including those with limited connectivity, bandwidth, and devices. Courses span popular university subjects like engineering, business, data science, health, and arts and are divided into weekly modules with video and reading lessons.



With mobile and offline learning, students can also download courses, synchronize progress and quizzes, take notes with highlights, and calendar sync – all optimized for low data consumption. This will allow BlueCrest University to create a top-quality flipped and hybrid learning experience for its students.



Dr Anand Agrawal, Rector BlueCrest University said “With this partnership, BlueCrest University College is pioneering the much-needed hybrid and blended learning model in the country. The objective behind this strategy is to also prepare students with in-demand, job-relevant skills”.

Additionally, BlueCrest University College faculty will also have access to the same powerful authoring tool that Coursera’s university content partners have, to privately author guided projects, courses and assessments for their students.



“We are honored to work with BlueCrest University College to integrate Coursera for Campus into its degree programs and give students across the country the opportunity to gain job-relevant skills,” said Anthony Tattersall, Coursera Vice President EMEA. “Today marks the beginning of our shared journey to help BlueCrest University faculty and students prepare for a digital future.”



As universities look to build long-term flexible learning programs for students, they should ensure their experience meets the academic rigor of campus learning. Coursera for Campus now offers academic integrity features such as online proctoring and automated plagiarism detection that can assist BlueCrest University in its delivery of embedded digital content and online learning for credit.



