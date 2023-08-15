BoG GH¢60Bn loss: Demonstrate leadership, come clean on the records - Prof. Osafo tells government

Professor Joseph Osafo, Director of The Centre for Ageing Studies at the University of Ghana, has appealed to the Bank of Ghana to give a detailed breakdown of the reasons why the bank incurred over 60 billion cedis last year for which has become a matter of concern to many Ghanaians.

The Minority in Parliament recently disclosed a report of the Bank of Ghana (BoG) running into losses and accused the Governor, Dr. Ernest Addison, of mismanaging the bank.



They have issued a 21-day ultimatum to the Governor and his deputies to step down, threatening to picket the BoG if the Governors refuse to comply with their order.



Tackling the issue during Peace FM's panel discussion programme 'Kokrokoo', Prof. Joseph Osafo empathized with the management of the bank but asked them to come clean on the records.



"We want responsibility demonstrated at all strata of national leadership," he stated.



He urged the bank authorities to provide the facts to exonerate the bank stressing "anytime arguments go beyond facts, we have descended into dirty politicking".

"If this money didn't enter anybody's pocket, I don't think that we can say we want to picket . . . if we can prove that in our bid to salvage this economy, we have had to take bitter decisions," he added.



He also admonished opposition parties to desist from politicizing the issues emphasizing "politics of ideas must subvert politics of emotions and biases".



Prof. Osafo further called on the management of the bank to engage in self-inspection to help them review their decisions while managing the institution.



"Self-judgement and self-inspection is key . . . In your bid to address a mess, self-regulation is as important as the steps in addressing the mess."



