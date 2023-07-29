BoG Governor blamed for CBG’s under performance

Isaac Adongo MP for Bolga Central

The Member of Parliament for Bolgatanga Central, Isaac Adongo has taken a swipe at the Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Dr. Ernest Addison for the non-performance of the Consolidated Bank Ghana.

According to him, the bank that was created during the banking sector clean-up exercise has only brought disgrace and embarrassment to the country.



He made the comments after the Governor noted that the viability of the National Investment Bank is under review and assessment.



Adongo warned that the BoG should not attempt to “run NIB down”.



Speaking to journalists on July 28, 2023, “The problem with NIB and the quantum of money involved is not those that we saw in UT and Capital Bank. He set up CBG, today CBG is our national disgrace. CBG is a symbol of our national embarrassment. The one that they set up and gave 9 or so banks to them. At the moment, it is no more a bank but a shell. He should stop that mess he has created.”



The Bolgatanga MP also asked the Bank of Ghana to terminate the appointment of a Kenyan as the Deputy CEO for the Consolidated Bank.

TWI NEWS



According to him, there are equally qualified Ghanaians who can fit into that role.



“And they should immediately remove that expatriate from Kenya that they have appointed as a Deputy CEO of CBG. What is he there doing? There are very qualified and senior Ghanaians that are sitting at home after you collapsed the banks. Why do you have to go to Kenya to bring a deputy CEO? Is a forensic officer that they have brought to clean up the stealing at CBG? We will find out. But they must let that Kenyan go back and stop paying expatriate salaries and emoluments to foreigners when we can have Ghanaians do the job of a Deputy CEO not even a CEO,” he said.



