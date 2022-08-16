0
BoG, UG to establish chair in Finance and Economics on campus

BoG Governor, Dr. Ernest Addison and UG Vice Chancellor, Prof. Nana Aba Appiah Amfo

Tue, 16 Aug 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

As part of efforts to promote research aimed at influencing policy-making in Ghana, the Bank of Ghana and the University of Ghana have signed a partnership agreement.

The agreement will see to the establishment of the BoG Chair in Finance and Economics at the university's campus which will focus on intensive research to steer national development.

Speaking at the signing ceremony in Accra, Dr. Addison underscored the importance of research in championing policy making.

Vice Chancellor of the University of Ghana-Legon, Prof. Nana Aba Appiah Amfo, on her part, said the agreement will boost the vision of the university becoming a research-oriented and intensive institution.

Prof. Appiah Amfo however expressed appreciation to the Central Bank for its generosity toward the University of Ghana.

Meanwhile, BoG Governor, Dr. Ernest Addison signed the agreement on behalf of the Bank while Prof. Nana Aba Appiah Amfo signed on behalf of the University of Ghana-Legon.

