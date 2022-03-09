0
BoG issues another caution against impending launch of cryptocurrency called 'Freedom Coin'

Bank Of Ghana Governor, Dr Ernest Addison1212122.jpeg Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Dr. Ernest Addison

Wed, 9 Mar 2022 Source: 3news.com

The Bank of Ghana (BoG) has said it has come to its attention that there is an impending launch of a cryptocurrency named “Freedom Coin”.

A statement issued by the central bank on Wednesday, March 9 cautioned that neither this cryptocurrency nor the promoting company has approval from the Bank of Ghana to operate in the banking and payment sector.

“In line with notice NO.BG/GOV/SEC/2018/02 issued on 22nd January 2018, which can be found on the Bank’s website, Bank of Ghana wishes to reiterate that cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin are not regulated under any laws in Ghana, and are therefore not backed by any guarantees or safeguards.

Bank of Ghana advises the general public to exercise caution in respect of cryptocurrency transactions.

“The Bank further directs all licensed institutions including banks, specialized deposit-taking institutions, dedicated electronic money issuers, and payment service providers to refrain from facilitating cryptocurrency transactions via their platforms or agent outlets. The general public is hereby advised to take note and be guided accordingly.”

