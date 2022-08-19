BoG launches Regulatory and Innovation Sandbox to promote digital financial inclusion

Ernest Addison, Governor, Bank of Ghana

The Bank of Ghana has launched its Regulatory and Innovation Sandbox to boost financial inclusion and financial service innovations in the country.

The Regulatory and Innovation Sandbox is a supportive and controlled policy environment that enables firms to test innovative products, services, and business models under the supervision of a regulator.



The piloting of the platform was launched on February 25, 2021, in collaboration with EMTECH Service LLC, to create an enabling and inclusive regulatory environment that promotes FinTechs and supports innovation.



In a statement by the Bank of Ghana on August 19, 2022, it stated that “Over the past two (2) years and during the pilot, the use of digital financial services among Ghanaians has recorded a remarkable increase on account of a raft of enabling policies introduced by the Bank and the Government of Ghana under the national digitalization agenda.”



COVID-19 has also contributed to the increase in the adoption of digital financial services among individuals, businesses, government ministries, departments, and agencies.



According to the Central Bank, a Regulatory Sandbox is an opportune tool for harnessing the potential of technology to develop an efficient and inclusive financial service industry without risking financial stability.



The BoG also noted that this will serve as an enabling framework for small-scale, live testing of innovations by innovators (operating under a special exemption, allowance, or other limited, time-bound exception) in a controlled environment under the regulator’s supervision.



