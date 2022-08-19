0
Menu
Business

BoG launches Regulatory and Innovation Sandbox to promote digital financial inclusion

Ernest Addison 1s Ernest Addison, Governor, Bank of Ghana

Fri, 19 Aug 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Bank of Ghana has launched its Regulatory and Innovation Sandbox to boost financial inclusion and financial service innovations in the country.

The Regulatory and Innovation Sandbox is a supportive and controlled policy environment that enables firms to test innovative products, services, and business models under the supervision of a regulator.

The piloting of the platform was launched on February 25, 2021, in collaboration with EMTECH Service LLC, to create an enabling and inclusive regulatory environment that promotes FinTechs and supports innovation.

In a statement by the Bank of Ghana on August 19, 2022, it stated that “Over the past two (2) years and during the pilot, the use of digital financial services among Ghanaians has recorded a remarkable increase on account of a raft of enabling policies introduced by the Bank and the Government of Ghana under the national digitalization agenda.”

SSD/FNOQ

COVID-19 has also contributed to the increase in the adoption of digital financial services among individuals, businesses, government ministries, departments, and agencies.

According to the Central Bank, a Regulatory Sandbox is an opportune tool for harnessing the potential of technology to develop an efficient and inclusive financial service industry without risking financial stability.

The BoG also noted that this will serve as an enabling framework for small-scale, live testing of innovations by innovators (operating under a special exemption, allowance, or other limited, time-bound exception) in a controlled environment under the regulator’s supervision.

SSD/FNOQ

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Video of how five passengers beat Ghanaian taxi driver to death
Irate youth descend on Fulani herdsmen, kill several cattle
Three arrested in connection with murder of Ghanaian taxi driver in the US
Elvis Afriyie Ankrah breaks silence on sleeping with actress at 2014 WC
Paa George shares how he slept with several ladies during his prime
MoFA rescues 431 stranded Ghanaians in UAE
Prof. Adei ‘schools’ KKD
Wereko-Brobby on NPP's 'Break the 8' mantra
Chief of Staff sues 'The Herald' newspaper
Economic crunch affects tithes and offerings of Church of Pentecost
Related Articles: