BoG maintains monetary policy rate at 19%

Dr Ernest Addison 480x430 1121212 Bank of Ghana Governor, Dr. Ernest Addison

Mon, 25 Jul 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Monetary Policy Committee of the Bank of Ghana has maintained the policy rate at 19 percent.

Governor of the central bank, Dr. Ernest Addison explained the decision is due to the current inflationary trends which are expected to decline in the coming months.

He added that the central bank will however continue to monitor developments and will act decisively

"Data shows that our policy rate decision will see inflation trend decline in the coming months. The fact that we are maintaining the policy rate will not affect government's ability to raise funds on the domestic market," he explained.

More soon...

