BoG orders banks to allow non-resident Ghanaians to use passport for banking transactions

Dr Ernest Addison 480x430 1121212 Ernest Addison, Governor, Bank of Ghana

Wed, 6 Jul 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana Card to be linked to bank accounts

No expiry date for linking Ghana cards

Members of Diplomatic Corps exempt from Ghana Card usage

Banks have been directed to allow non-resident Ghanaians who have not yet registered for their Ghana Cards to use their passports for bank transactions till they obtain the cards.

The Bank of Ghana served notice that effective July 1, 2022, the only acceptable ID for bank transactions will be the Ghana Card thus all customers are expected to visit their respective banks to link their bank details to their card.

The linkage process however does not have an expiry date.

Meanwhile, the Bank of Ghana has stated that customers who have not linked their accounts to their Ghana Cards should be allowed to make deposits (cash, cheque, transfers).

The Central Bank also stated that members of the Diplomatic Corps should be allowed to use the foreign passport as a means of identification for banking transactions.

This is in line with the National Identity Registration Regulation L.I. 2111(2) which exempts members of the Diplomatic Corps from using the Ghana Card.

SSD/MA

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
