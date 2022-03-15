1
Menu
Business

BoG orders suspension of Ghanaian fintech firm, ‘Dash’

Ernest Addison 1s Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Ernest Addison

Tue, 15 Mar 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Dash not properly licensed to allow wallet creation

BoG descends on illegal financial firms

'Dash' not authorised for cross-border transactions

The Bank of Ghana has ordered the suspension of a leading financial technology firm in Ghana, ‘Dash’ according to JoyBusiness reports.

The firm had in recent times announced the successful oversubscription of $32.8 million ‘seed round’ which had attracted the interests of global investors.

In a letter from the Central Bank to Chief Executive Officer of Dash, Prince Boakye Boampong, the Bank noted that “the company – which has been in operation since 2019 – reneged in securing “appropriate regulatory approval from the Bank of Ghana under Section 7 (1) of the Payment Systems and Services Act, 2019, (Act 987) prior to operating a payment service in Ghana.”

The Bank of Ghana said 'Dash' was not properly licensed to facilitate cross-border payment, hold float balance, and allow wallet creation or offer bill and utility payment services.

This comes days after the Bank of Ghana cautioned against the "Freedom Coin", a cryptocurrency that is set to be launched by Nana Bediako, a Ghanaian businessman.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Bagbin should not have sent Kofi Attor to represent him – Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu
Franklin Cudjoe calls on fair-minded Ghanaians to speak up on rising fuel prices
'I will advise myself' - Judge warns prosecution
Why use Jubilee House Facebook page to project Otchere-Darko? - Sam George asks
Sulley Muntari on GH¢1 monthly salary at Hearts of Oak - Dr Nyaho-Tamakloe
Former Asante Kotoko player Samuel Inkoom begins training with Hearts of Oak
Are the Black Stars players ghosts? - Songo quizzes GFA over delay of Black Stars squad release
Ashaiman court remands Barker-vormawor again
People & Places: Revelations about the baboons, snakes and other animals at Shai Hills
Asokore - Senchi residents scrape stones from newly constructed road
Related Articles: