0
Menu
Business

BoG postpones 108th MPC meeting to coincide with end of IMF mission to Ghana

Dr Ernest Addison Bank Of Ghana121212121212121 Dr. Ernest Addison is Governor of Bank of Ghana

Thu, 22 Sep 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Bank of Ghana's Monetary Policy Committee has postponed the 108th Monetary Policy Committee meeting.

The decision is to reschedule the meeting to coincide with the end of the IMF mission “to allow the decision on the policy rate to benefit from the broader discussions to be held during the period.”

This information was contained in a press statement released by the Bank of Ghana on September 22, 2022.

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Bank of Ghana was expected to hold its 108th regular meeting from September 20, 2022, to Friday, September 23, 2022, to review developments in the economy.

The meeting was expected to conclude with a press conference on Monday, September 26, 2022, to announce the committee's decision.

But the BoG has said, “a decision on the stance of monetary policy will be announced on October 7, 2022."

Meanwhile, inflation for the month of August hit 33.9% with food and transportation being the major contributors.

With the rise in inflation, it is expected that the committee will further hike the policy rate.

Watch the latest episode of BizTech below:





SSD/IA

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Mankessim murder: Assemblyman on how residents respected prime suspect
Why Biden used a convoy for Queen Elizabeth’s funeral
Know the nicknames of the new Black Stars players
Dancefloor action by new Black Star players excites social media users
Sam Okudzeto speaks on call for new Chief Justice
Every bullet that hits a target in Ukraine hits our pockets – Akufo-Addo
Cedi depreciation: Over 70 'Black Market' dealers arrested in Accra
Cedi depreciation: Over 70 'Black Market' dealers arrested in Accra
Mohammed Salisu finally spotted at Black Stars camp
My mom wept after Spain call-up - Nico Williams
Related Articles: