BoG postpones 108th MPC meeting to coincide with end of IMF mission to Ghana

The Bank of Ghana's Monetary Policy Committee has postponed the 108th Monetary Policy Committee meeting.

The decision is to reschedule the meeting to coincide with the end of the IMF mission “to allow the decision on the policy rate to benefit from the broader discussions to be held during the period.”



This information was contained in a press statement released by the Bank of Ghana on September 22, 2022.



The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Bank of Ghana was expected to hold its 108th regular meeting from September 20, 2022, to Friday, September 23, 2022, to review developments in the economy.



The meeting was expected to conclude with a press conference on Monday, September 26, 2022, to announce the committee's decision.



But the BoG has said, “a decision on the stance of monetary policy will be announced on October 7, 2022."



Meanwhile, inflation for the month of August hit 33.9% with food and transportation being the major contributors.

With the rise in inflation, it is expected that the committee will further hike the policy rate.



