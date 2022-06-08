BoG purchases 3,500 ounces of gold under Domestic Gold Purchasing initiative

Gold bars [File photo]

Natural resource mining firm, Newmont has disclosed the sale of 3,500 ounces of gold to the Bank of Ghana (BoG) under its Domestic Gold Purchasing programme.



According to a statement issued and signed by the Regional Senior Vice President of Newmont, Dave Thornton said the development makes it the first mining company to respond to the DGP initiative.



It further described the Bank of Ghana’s novel initiative as a very significant milestone in the fiscal history of the country.

Touching further on how the sale took place, Newmont said, “While mining companies in Ghana were prepared to support the programme, there was the need to ensure that the initiative met the governance, risk, compliance, and supply chain requirements of their various companies."



“Newmont proactively engaged the Bank of Ghana to on the governance, risk, compliance and supply chain requirements associated with the deal. Following which it signed an agreement that met all the requirements of both parties in December 2021,” the firm added.



Meanwhile, under the DGP programme, the central bank requires an estimated amount of ~10koz of gold annually from members of the Ghana Chamber of Mines over the next four to five years.



Out of this, Newmont will provide about 30 percent of the required amount annually based on its market share within the mining industry in Ghana.



The company’s first sale of refined gold occurred in May 2022 after it held discussions on the terms and conditions of the agreement reached.

