BoG’s warning against pricing in foreign currencies will not yield results if laws are not enforced - Analyst

Forex Analyst, Louis Boah, has indicated that if the Bank of Ghana does not enforce the laws on pricing goods and services in foreign currencies, its notice of caution will not yield the needed results.



According to him, Ghana already has laws on these practices but lack of enforcement has led to the continuity of these offenses.



“Ghana already has the best laws against the pricing of goods and services in foreign currencies, especially the US Dollar. I believe that the implementation of the set punitive actions is what is needed to stop the practice. You can take the housing industry, for example, an industry the government needs to look at seriously. When you look at renting houses, landlords and other stakeholders are now charging in Dollars. And this leads to people using a lot of Cedis to get the needed Dollars to rent.”

“When you talk about the black market, you can see the people who conduct the business in specific sections of areas like Makola and the likes without being stopped by the police who patrol such areas. So, the key thing needed going forward is enforcement,” he added.



The Bank of Ghana in an earlier release stated that “such practices breach the Foreign Exchange Act, 2006 (Act 723) which prohibits companies and institutions from pricing, advertising, receipting, or making payments in foreign currencies in Ghana.”



The law also stated that individuals or institutions are prohibited from engaging in foreign exchange business without a license issued by the Bank of Ghana.



The offense, if committed, will result in a stated punishment of a summary conviction by a fine of up to seven hundred (700) penalty units or a term of imprisonment of not more than eighteen months (18) or both.



