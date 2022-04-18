BoG spent GH¢179 million to print Cedi notes in 2021 - Report

BoG prints Cedi notes into local economy

GH¢6.53 billion of GH¢200 note was in circulation in 2021, BoG report



GH¢38.29 million of ¢2 coins released into the system, Report



An amount of GH¢179 million was used to print more Cedi notes into the system, a Bank of Ghana 2021 Audited Financial Statement has disclosed.



The aforementioned figure, however, is lower than the amount used in the year 2020.



According to the report, a total of GH¢347.8 million was used in printing new Cedi notes in 2020.

A report filed by myjoyonline.com shows that GH¢25.26 billion Cedis were circulated last year.



Also, GH¢6.53 billion of the GH¢200 note were in circulation in 2021.



"The GH¢50 note followed with GH¢5.56 billion in circulation in 2021, as against GH¢5.71 billion in 2020. For the GH¢100 note, GH¢4.31 billion were in circulation in 2021.



"GH¢20 and GH¢10 notes in circulation in 2021 were GH¢4.89 billion and GH¢2.44 billion respectively. This is against GH¢5.42 and GH¢2.99 billion respectively in 2020," the news portal reported.



Meanwhile, GH¢874.31 million, GH¢6.50 million and GH¢239.97 million of the GH¢5, GH¢2 and GH¢1 notes were in circulation in 2021.

Last year, the Bank of Ghana released GH¢38.29 million of the GH¢2 coins into the system.



For the 50, 20, 10 pesewas, GH¢111.86 million, GH¢110.72 million and GH¢49.90 million were in circulation in 2021.



Watch the latest episode of BizTech below:







