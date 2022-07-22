4
BoG struggling to release 'cooked forex figures' on international reserves – Adongo

Hon Isaac Adongo?resize=640%2C400&ssl=1 Deputy Ranking Member of Parliament's Finance Committee, Isaac Adongo

Fri, 22 Jul 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

'Ken Ofori-Atta struggling to keep with his lies' – Adongo jabs

Parliament approves US$750 million loan agreement

Ghana engages IMF for an economic support programme

Deputy Ranking Member of Parliament Finance Committee, Isaac Adongo, has accused the Bank of Ghana of struggling to release what he describes as "cooked forex figures" of the country's international reserves.

This comes after a recent report by Parliament’s Finance Committee stated the figure had declined by a third, from US$9 billion to US$3 billion.

Reacting to the development via a Facebook post, the Bolgatanga Central lawmaker further accused the Finance Minster [Ken Ofori-Atta] of struggling to keep up with the true figures of Ghana’s international reserve position.

"Bank of Ghana struggling to release cooked forex reserves after Ken Ofori-Atta forgot to keep to the lies and told finance committee the true reserves of US$3 billion. Watch them fight to amend the already approved report for the US$750 million loan. They know no shame,” Isaac Adongo shared on Facebook.

Meanwhile, the Finance Committee of Parliament when approving the US$750 million loan between Ghana and AfreximBank stated that the country’s gross international reserves had declined from US$9 billion to US$3 billion.

The Committee’s report also disclosed that but for recent parliamentary approval of the US$750 million loan agreement between the government of Ghana and the AfreximBank, the country would have hit bankruptcy.



Source: www.ghanaweb.com
