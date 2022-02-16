BoG urged to regulate interest rates of commercial banks to reduce cost of credit

Interest rates rising on the money market

Interest rates rising on the money market

Reduce domestic borrowing, Dr. Peprah to gov’t



Banks should focus on lending to industries



Ghana’s central bank has been urged to put a cap on interest rates of commercial banks to reduce the cost of borrowing in the country.



Chief Finance Officer, Dr. Williams Peprah, speaking to JoyBusiness said the Bank of Ghana must cap investments of banks in government securities to create more room for firms to borrow.



“Already, we have 50% of our graduates who are unemployed because there is liquidity shortfall in the country. And what we can do as a country to remedy this situation in my opinion, we should put a cap on commercial bank operation in terms of interest and the profit that they generate.”



“I know commercial banks have to increase their shareholders net-worth by charging more interest but we should be able to push our commercial banks to focus on lending to industries. So, I will recommend that the Central Banks advise that the portfolios of commercial banks are looked at.”

Dr. Peprah advised government to reduce its borrowing on the domestic market to enable businesses to have access to funds to expand.



“Government needs a lot of money to operate and what government is doing and which is happening is to accept higher interest rate to be able to entice investors to be able to invest in government’s bonds. But the impact this situation is having is that it’s going to increase the cost of doing business in the country, especially when it comes to the cost of production. Also, you see banks not giving money to production entities, but rather investing in government bonds.”



“Government must reduce its borrowing. It must find innovative ways to increase revenue to ease the cost of credit”, Dr. Peprah added.



The latest auctioning results of Treasury bills by the Bank of Ghana showed that interest rates of the short-term financial instruments went up slightly.



Even though government says it wants to keep interest rates low, it has now been forced to revise its note by accepting a slightly higher yield for the short-term financial instruments.