Bolgatanga experiences hike in tomato prices

Tomatoes have been out of season in Bolgatanga for some time now

Correspondence from Upper East Region

There is currently a surge in the prices of tomatoes in Bolgatanga in the Upper East Region. This has prevailed for the past week.



Tomatoes have been out of season in the regional capital for some time now, so traders imported them from Ouagadougou.



A bucket of tomatoes, which was bought at a cost of 80 cedis rapidly rose to 180 cedis.



The development has been attributed to the fact that the season for the vegetable was equally running out of season over there.



GhanaWeb's Upper East Regional Correspondent, Sarah Dubure, engaged some traders and they had a lot to say.

Madam Cynthia Amoah indicated that they could no longer sell tomatoes at 2 cedis, but sold at 5 cedis and beyond. She lamented that the situation made most buyers complain, with patronage reducing significantly.



"Most of the customers want to buy the tomatoes for 2 cedis, so when they come and there is none worth 2 cedis, they go away. They are always complaining. They used to buy a lot, but now, the market is not booming again," she complained.



Madam Teni, also complained that patronage was very slow because their customers complained about the cost of the tomatoes being high. She added that most of them opted for the sachet tomato puree instead of the fresh ones.



"Most of our customers don't buy the fresh tomatoes as they used to. They now buy tomato paste more," she observed.



She also raised the concern that the tomatoes were easily perishable. According to her, anytime they bought them, they began to overripe barely a day after.

She expressed disappointment, that they were expecting patronage from food vendors, but noticed that they were no longer interested in buying overripe tomatoes, but preferred buying directly from the suppliers.



"We were thinking that the food seller would come and buy the overripe ones, but they also want to buy directly from the cars who bring them to us," she said.



Another tomato seller Madam Rebecca Azaare also noted that the situation was very worrying. She explained that business was very lucrative until they experienced the hike in price.



She detailed that she could afford to feed her family, and always had some surplus to buy whatever she wanted as well.



"The business was moving fine. I was able to buy whatever l wanted and still have money left," she said.

She however added that the situation had changed, as she and her family could hardly make ends meet.



"... but now, it is not easy. How to even take care of the family is difficult," She added.



They are hopeful that they will get supplies from Techiman at a much cheaper price, as they will soon be drifting into the tomato season.