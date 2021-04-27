Bolt Ghana, Plastic Punch partner to mark Earth Day 2021 with beach clean-up

Some of the participants in a group photo

Source: Bolt Ghana

Many organisations have made it a part of their mission to be socially responsible and demonstrate their commitment to promote prosperity while protecting the planet. Many of these companies align themselves with goals that are directly related with their business objectives to make the most impact and make the world better for all.

This year, Bolt Ghana, a leading ride-hailing platform, has led the way to prove itself as a socially responsible company, by demonstrating its commitment to environmental sustainability. The company partnered with Plastic Punch; a Ghana-based environmental non-profit working to create a plastic waste-free environment where people and nature can thrive, to mark Earth Day at a Beach clean-up exercise.



The beach clean-up came off at the Regional Maritime University; home to a turtle-nesting beach, where some 200 volunteers convened to demonstrate their support for environmental protection.



To set the tone, volunteers were taken through a brief aerobics session and given a short tutorial on what to look out for when at the shore.



Commenting on the partnership, Henry Whyte, Operations Manager, Bolt Ghana said, “Partnerships like this give meaning to our purpose as a responsible company. As a ride-hailing company we are aware that we have a role to play when it comes to conserving the planet and as such, we will always welcome the opportunity to join a cause that prioritises environmental protection and sustainability.”



On his part, Richmond Kennedy Quarcoo, Director, Plastic punch said “It is exciting to have Bolt partner with our organisation for such a worthy cause. We need to protect the ocean and keep our beaches clean and having a company such as Bolt shows that our organisation is on the right path to raising awareness on plastic pollution.”



“Together we can make earth a better place,” he added.

It was exciting to see partners and volunteers who care about the planet gather round, all set and ready to pick up plastic waste, with their gloves, litter pickers and sacks while appreciating the coastline.



Even more exciting was to see food served in leaves to further establish environmental sustainability as the mission for each partner and volunteer present to mark Earth Day.



Below are some pictures to show more of Bolt and Plastic Punch’s partnership on Earth Day 2021.







