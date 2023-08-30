Bonds turnover slumps by 80.81% to GH¢17.34 million

Bond market

Activity on the secondary bond market reduced sharply in the past week by 80.81% to record GH¢17.34 million.

The reduction was attributed to the posture of investors who were quite indecisive about assessing cash coupons on new bonds.



The decline was partly attributed to a contraction in trades across the 2027-2030 maturities of the new papers.



Bond prices also saw some steady increases, in response to the latest coupon payments by the government.



In that light, bond market activity is expected to see some upticks in the end-of-month portfolio adjustments from pension funds and other asset managers.



SSD/NOQ



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.

Watch the latest edition of BizTech and BizHeadlines below:



















Click here to start the nomination process for the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards