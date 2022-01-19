Bono MTTD rakes in GH¢72,920 through road fines in 2021

Bono Regional MTTD generated GH¢72,920 through fines in 2021

Source: GNA

The Bono Regional Command of the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) generated GH¢72,920 through fines of 186 road traffic offenses in 2021.

Superintendent Stephen Tenkorang, the Bono Regional Commander of the MTTD, Wednesday said the amount comprised court fines imposed on offending drivers and motorists.



Two drivers who could not pay the fines were imprisoned, while two others were acquitted and discharged.



In an interview with the Ghana News Agency in Sunyani, Supt Tenkorang said 55 drivers were arrested without driving licenses, while the roadworthy and insurance of 20 others had expired.



He said 111 of the drivers were arrested for offenses including the shattered windscreen, overloading, and driving without fire extinguishers.

The fines ranged between GHC100.00, GHC120.00, GHC180.00, and GHC300.00 depending on the severity of the offence.



Supt. Tenkorang said the region recorded 190 road accidents involving 106 commercial and 79 private vehicles as well as 105 motorbikes.



The accidents resulted in 88 deaths and 229 injuries, with 53 of the deaths involving motor riders.



The MTTD Commander cautioned drivers against disregarding road safety regulations and signs, and urged the public, particularly passengers, to help check drivers against reckless driving to control crashes on the roads.