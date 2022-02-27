Bookkeeping should take the lead in business operations – AGI

Poor bookkeeping and record keeping play a significant role in business sustainability

Businesses in Ghana, particularly those in the garment industry, face sustainability challenges, with poor bookkeeping and recordkeeping playing a significant role.

Mrs. Doris Nana Kesie, Sector Chairperson, Garment, Textile and Leather, Association of Ghana Industries (AGI), said, “Book and record keeping is something that you should not avoid if you want to keep your finances in check.”



“It also allows you to assess your performance and make well-informed future decisions,” she added. “Another critical driver of such skilled professions, which could lead to the collapse of others, is the lack of innovation.”



Mrs Kesie said this at Joycelyn Fit Fashion, Cake and Decor Industry’s third graduation and 22nd-anniversary celebration in Koforidua, hosted on the theme: “The learners of today; Are the future entrepreneurs.”



Entrepreneurs, she said, are change-makers who respond to the needs of dynamic clients and, as a result, should avoid doing business as usual.



She stated that Ghanaian entrepreneurs account for 92 per cent of all businesses in the country, making them the economic backbone of the country.



Mrs Nana Kesie believes that concerns about sustainable business practices should be shared and that curricula should include capacity-building training.

This would ensure that everyone who graduates is industry ready to start a business that will last a long time.



After completing a three-year apprenticeship in fashion design, catering services, elegant decor, and event management and planning, ten apprentices were awarded certificates.



Jocelyn Fit Fashion, Cake and Decor Industry promotes itself as a solution centre that teaches people how to teach others, while also assisting in the reduction of Ghana’s high unemployment rate.



Mrs Joyce Pechi-Anim, the founder of Joycelyn Fit Fashion Cake and Decor Industry, said the business began in Odumase Krobo in the Eastern Region in 2000 and has since trained 160 people.



Some of the trainees came from the National Board for Small Scale Industries, which is now known as Ghana Enterprises Agency.



According to her, it has opened a branch in Koforidua, and plans are in the works to regularise its programmes and convert it into a school. Mrs Pechi-Anim requested assistance in completing the classroom blocks.