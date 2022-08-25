Boosting agriculture output by US$1 million can create 750 jobs – Prof. Bokpin

Ghana’s unemployment crisis could have an end in sight if agriculture output is increased by US$1 million, an Economist, Professor Godfred Bokpin, has said.

According to the economist, data from the Ghana Statistical Service showed that agriculture has the highest ability to boost employment and income for Ghana’s economy.



“Studies have shown that if we boost agriculture output by 1 million dollars, it will create along its path 750 jobs. From the Ghana Statistical Service within what we call the social accounting metrics, with the exception of output, agriculture has the highest multiplier effect, when it comes to employment and income,” he said during a GIZ-IMANI reform dialogue on August 24, 2022.



Bokpin noted that with the data available, Ghana has the required prospects to become self-sufficient, and also take advantage of the opportunities the Africa Continental Free Trade Area presents.



“Agriculture has the highest inequality-reducing effect with an index of -0.41. If we have this data, it means that we are in the position to be able to feed ourselves. How we could have made agriculture the backbone of this economy, the evidence is clear,” he said.



He added: “The net food import from Africa in 2015 is 35 billion dollars. And this was projected to reach 110 billion dollars by 2025. That meant that that was a huge market for Ghana to take advantage of particularly within the framework of the Africa Continental free trade.”









