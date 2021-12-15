Borrowing can be used as a catalyst for economic growth - Citizen Kofi

Government must place focus on local economy, Dr Kofi Amoah

Ghana’s public debt stock has reached alarming levels



Dr. Kofi Amoah wants a multiplier effect on monies borrowed



Business mogul, Dr. Kofi Amoah has charged government to use borrowing as a catalyst for economic growth.



Ghana's public debt stock, according to the Bank of Ghana has increased significantly in the past months reaching GH¢341.8 billion as of September 2021.



Speaking on GhanaWeb TV’s Lowdown with host Nii Akwei Ismail Akwei, Dr Kofi Amoah said although borrowing is not wrong, it can be used as a multiplier effect to create jobs in the local economy.



“For instance when we want to build a flyover, we rather go and contract a foreign company who will come with their own cost and personnel. However, if we trust each other and have confidence in each other and believe that a Ghanaian company can do that flyover, this will create jobs for more Ghanaian artisans and people”

“It will then create a multiplier effect as it's described in economics which will significantly benefit the country. Now when the contract is completed and the foreigners leave, we will now have a loan to pay with interest. So by that simple analogy, borrowing is not wrong, because borrowing can be a catalyst used to improve our economy and we need to emulate a common-sense approach to building a strong local economy,” he explained.



Meanwhile, Ghana’s public debt stock has reached alarming levels which is equivalent to 77.8% of Gross Domestic Product (GDP).



Due to this, analysts and economists have cautioned that the country is likely to return to the International Monetary Fund for assistance.



Between July and September, 2021, GH¢5.9 billion fresh loans were added to the total debt of the country. The increase in the debt was however attributed to the domestic debt and depreciation of the cedi against the US dollar.



Watch Dr Amoah's submission from 27 minutes to 31 minutes below:



