Borrowing to support Ghana cedi a stop-gap measure - Dr. Kwakye

Dr. John Kwabena Kwakye, Director of Research, Institute of Economic Affairs (IEA), Ghana, has indicated that borrowing to support the cedi is unsustainable.

According to him, such a venture is only a stop-gap measure and not aimed at making the cedi stronger.



In a series of tweets, Dr. Kwakye indicated that the government's decision to go to the IMF "is only a short-term solution to our economic problems".



To him, the cedi can be strong only if the managers of the economy increase export earnings and reduce imports.



"IMF is only a short-term solution to our economic problems. The long-term solution requires fiscal discipline and mobilising our own abundant resources to support policies that would transform the economy from its colonial structure to a modern industrial economy.



"Borrowing to support the cedi is only a stop-gap measure and unsustainable. The cedi can become a strong currency only if we increase our export earnings and reduce our imports. These will take time but we must begin now to implement the required policies," Dr. John Kwabena Kwakye's tweets read.



Background

It will be recalled that the government hitherto used to borrow from the Eurobond market, however, unfavourable economic conditions have compelled it to initiate contacts with IMF on the orders of President Akufo-Addo to Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta.



Government hopes that through this approach, confidence from lenders will bounce back.



Consequently, the IMF arrived in Ghana from July 6-13 to begin initial discussions on the programme government intends to subscribe to.



The team has concluded its visit and has recommitted to helping the country to restore macroeconomic stability, safeguard debt sustainability, promote inclusive and sustainable growth, and address the impact of the war in Ukraine and the lingering aftershocks of the COVID-19 pandemic.





