0
Menu
Business

Bosomtwe: MoMo agents fear new 'cash-in system' could collapse their business

Spokesperson Of The Group Daniel Martey 754x424 1.png Momo agents hold a press conference over concerns

Fri, 28 Oct 2022 Source: www.dailymailgh.com

Mobile Money Agents in the Bosomtwe District of the Ashanti Region are kicking against a new ‘direct cash-in’ system of transaction imposed on them by their network partner, MTN Ghana.

The new directive according to the Bosomtwe MoMo Agents Association will allow vendors to halt the routine cash-in process and rather assist the customer to send the money to its final destination, after loading their wallets.

In a press statement, the agents indicated that the new directive will further create confusion between their members and customers.

“They want us to stop the normal cash-in routine and rather load customers’ wallets. As agents we cannot cooperate with the directives of the telecom giant”, said one of the leaders who gave her name as Godslove Opoku Mensah.

The group is warning that the system when rolled out will bring the mobile money business to its knees.

“We use to earn about 40% on cash-out but recently it has dropped to 36%, and our business is diminishing slowly. The direct cash in the initiative will create problems between customers and agents,” Opoku Mensah indicated.

Source: www.dailymailgh.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
MPs had 'well-crafted agenda to collapse the regime' - NPP group
Gabby breaks silence on 'Ken Must Go' saga
Ofori-Atta to conclude IMF negotiations, present Budget before ‘removal’ – Official
Bagbin and Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu trade words after Adwoa Safo ruling
NPP MPs demand removal of Ken Ofori-Atta, Adu Boahen
‘Allow me to marry more women’ - Man sues AG over one man-one wife
Bawumia suffering at Jubilee House, he is being disrespected by Akans – Captain Smart alleges
Bloody scene as man is shot, car set ablaze in Dzorwulu suburb
Were You A Wizard For Threatening Anti-mahama Protest In 2014 Captain Smart Asks Okyenhene
Bridget Otoo reacts to 'MoMo lady' jailed for wrongly transferring GH¢30,000 to account