Both NDC & NPP have rejected Ofori Atta – Dr. Duffuor jabs

Ken Ofori-Atta

Former finance minister and NDC 2024 Presidential hopeful, Dr Kwabena Duffuor has said the current finance minister Ken Ofori Atta is in an untenable position, with both the ruling NPP and opposition NDC rejecting him as finance minister.

In an interview with Kasapa FM, the former governor of the bank of Ghana said the finance minister must leave office of his own volition.



“He [finance minister] has been rejected by both sides. His own NPP party has rejected him and we in the NDC don’t want him. If I were him, I would go already”.



NPP MPs last week in a press conference called on President Nana Akufo Addo to dismiss Ken Ofori Atta as finance minister. They threatened to boycott government business in parliament in protest against inaction from the President. They later backtracked after a meeting with the President.

Civil society groups and opposition parties earlier called for the removal of the finance minister as inflation skyrocketed, amidst historic levels of local currency depreciation against the US dollar, with Ghana at the brink of debt default.



Dr Duffuor, who formally announced his 2024 Presidential bid this week said Ken Ofori Atta should not wait to be sacked but should rather do the most honourable thing by resigning from his position to reduce the uncertainty that his continued stay in office creates for the economy in general.



President Akufo Addo has however insisted that the finance minister Ken Ofori Atta, who is also his cousin, is one of his best-performing aides despite admitting that Ghana is in economic crisis.