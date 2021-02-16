Botweburg donates coronavirus protective items to Nii Sowah Din Schools

Source: Botweburg

Botweburg, a social club made up of professionals from varied backgrounds in Accra, has made a donation to the Nii Sowa Din Memorial Cluster of Schools in Ashaley Botwe to aid the ongoing efforts to halt the spread of COVID-19 in schools.

The items donated include 4,000 disposable nose masks and 240 bottles of hand sanitizers.



Speaking at a short presentation ceremony at the school, the President of Botweburg, Francis Doku, said the presentation was an expression of the association's support towards the fight against coronavirus as members of the community.



“We decided to make this presentation to the Nii Sowa Din Memorial Cluster of Schools to ensure the safety of the staff and pupils here.” Francis Doku said. “Even though we did not bring a truck load of items, it is a gesture of our support and willingness to give back to the community”.



He further noted that, over the past month, Botweburg had embarked on a COVID-19 education campaign on social media, and had decided to put their words into actions with the donation.



The Headmistress of the School, Mrs. Dorice Adu-Gyamfi, who received the items on behalf of the institution expressed her gratitude to the members of Botweburg for their thoughtfulness. She asked for continuous support from well-meaning Ghanaians to augment national efforts at fighting the spread of COVID-19 in the country.



“Although the government is doing all they can to provide PPE’s it is not enough. Therefore, donations like this mean a lot to us and we are truly grateful.” Mrs. Adu-Gyamfi said. “As Ghanaians, we always ask for more, so we hope that whenever we need your support you will be ready to help and we will open our arms wide to receive you.”

Available data from the Ghana Health Service indicate that Ghana’s active COVID-19 case count as at Saturday, February 13, 2021 stood at 7,754. This brings the total number of infections to 75,118 with 518 deaths since the country recorded its first case in March 2020.



In recent weeks, public campaigns on the adherence of safety protocols have intensified to help stall the second wave of the pandemic, with many organisations pitching in to support the government's effort.



Some of the members of Botweburg who were part of the delegation include Giovani Caleb of 3FM and TV3, Lexis Bill of Joy FM, poet and playwright Chief Moomen, and Kwame Gyan of the National Communications Authority.



Botweburg is a social club of some professionals who live within the environs of Madina, Ashaley-Botwe, Adenta and Nmai Djorn.









