BrandTrendz announces Tilly Akua Nipaa as Distributor Ambassador for Black Secret Face Wipes

Source: Nana Yaw Wiredu

BrandTrendz, an official distributor of Black Secret face wipes in Ghana has announced their newest 'Distributor Ambassador' Tilly Akua Nipaa, of Oneplay Africa to drive the sales activities for Black Secret Face Wipes by Berlin Cosmetic Ghana.

BrandTrendz, a media, sales, and marketing outfit in Africa which doubles as organizers of Africa Media Advertising Sales Summit- called AfriMass have been in Ghana for some time now chalking huge media sales success. They have provided sales service to a lot of media houses and agencies across Africa.



In a comment from Mr. Raymond Smith, CEO of BrandTrendz, he mentioned how excited they are to be working with Black Secret on the new face wipes as distributors. Also, in talking about their new ambassador, Tilly Akua Nipaa, Mr. Raymond Smith noted that:



"We’ve been monitoring and studying the works of Tilly Akua Nipaa for some time and her activities on and off social media are a delight to watch. As a company that builds brands, we are excited to be working with this fast-growing brand, especially her connection with both young and old women through her show The Female Show which airs on EBN every Saturday at 6 PM.

"Being the leader of the new school presenters, as well as the host of the most authoritative female show celebrating and engaging its female audience on both educational and entertainment topics, Tilly Akua Nipaa, is fit to drive conversations and sales for the distributors, BrandTrendz."



The director of Oneplay Networks George Wiredu Duah also commented that, "Tilly’s role is to drive sales with her platform on TV and is excited about her new deal. So, for us at Oneplay Networks, we welcome this partnership, and we know that BrandTrendz and Black Secret Face Wipes by Berlin Cosmetic Ghana made a good choice."

