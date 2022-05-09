1
Bread bakers at Nsawam declare strike over the increase in the price of flour, others

Mon, 9 May 2022 Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Retailers of bread in the Nsawam district have been left stranded after bakers declared a strike action following the sharp rise in flour and other commodities.

The bakers claim the rise in the commodities, especially flour, is affecting their business hence the strike action.

The strike action is intended to help them meet and take a firm decision in increasing the prices of bread.

They cite sugar, margarine, and other ingredients as some of the products whose prices in the market have increased.

Flour that was sold between Ghc230-250 a few months ago, is now selling from Ghc450.

A retailer, Auntie Naana, speaking on Frontline on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, disclosed that several retailers in the area were unable to sell today because of the strike action.

