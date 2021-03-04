Bright Addae's wife ventures into cosmetics business

Emelia Addae, wife of Bright Addae has joined the cosmetic business

Source: Emijay Cosmetics Shop

Mrs Emelia Addae, wife of former U-20 medalist Bright Addae has now joined the cosmetic business.

Mrs Addae in an interview commended her husband Bright Addae for supporting her vision and mission as a businesswoman.



Bright Addae who now plies his trade Sibu based football club FC Hermannstadt in the Romanian Premiership will now be supported by his wife as far as business is concerned.



"I'm very grateful to God and my dear husband Bright Addae for his immense support in ensuring that my vision as a businesswoman and entrepreneur becomes successful. We do nationwide and door to door delivery so I will say distance is not a barrier for us at all".



" The name of the company is Emijay Cosmetics shop. We have products from Italy, France, USA, UK, Romania, Russia and Spain; Excited Mrs Addae added.



Mrs Addae even though she is married to a professional footballer is always eager to work hard to support her husband and the family.

The philanthropist cum businesswoman is known for her charity efforts to the people of Asofan near Ofankor, Accra among other deprived communities in the country.



According to Mrs Addae, she will use the money generated from the cosmetics business to support her charity and philanthropic works to reach more lives.



"I will partner the Bright Addae Foundation founded by my husband in their activities for the year 2021 and beyond. It would be recalled that the Administrative/ Operations Manager Dickson Boadi outlined the activities of the foundation for the year so I will support them in their nationwide distribution of exercise books".



Emijay's Cosmetics shop is located in the heart of the capital Accra, with the Chief Executive Officer Mrs Emelia Addae already announced their delivery services across the country.

Source: Emijay Cosmetics Shop