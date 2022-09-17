Bright Simmons details ‘illogicalities’ of Ghana card

Vice President of IMANI Africa, Bright Simmons, has detailed some illogicalities he has observed regarding the entirety of the National Identification Card also known as the Ghana Card.
According to him, documents that are needed to enable a person to register for a Ghana Card cannot be used to perform transactions a Ghana Card itself can be used for.
He noted that before one can register for the card, a person needs either of these: a passport, a birth certificate, one witness who is a relative, or two witnesses who are professionals.
Bright Simmons added that a Ghana card on the other hand can: “operate a bank account, register a SIM card and register to vote” but “one cannot bank, register a SIM card or vote with a Passport, a birth certificate or witness testimony.”
According to him, this is not a logical thing to do.
Sharing the sentiments on his Twitter page on September 17, 2022, he wrote “If you read the above and still can’t see the illogicality and irrationality, don’t worry. You are just suffering from something called “motivated reasoning”.
“Luckily, there is a free cure: critical thinking," he concluded.
