Bright Simons digs out 2 'new' loan sharks in Ghana

Vice President of IMANI Africa, Bright Simons

Vice President of IMANI Africa, Bright Simons, has labelled Sokoloan and Truecedi as two illegal financial institutions operating in Ghana.

According to him, Sokoloan, which has a branch in Nigeria, has now set up a shop in Ghana where unsuspecting victims work with them for loans.



He further said Truecedi, owned by Jain Finscap, is also an unregistered company in Ghana.



Taking to micro-blogging site, Twitter to share his grievances, Bright Simons asserted that regulators of financial institutions in the country were being inactive to chase out these illegal businesses.



"I thought the Ghanaian regulators would take cue but as with the ponzi schemes, they're dormant. So the likes of Sokoloan have set shop in Ghana & milking new victims. One fintech called Truecedi claims to be owned by Jain Finscap. It is not even registered as a company in Gh," Bright Simons' tweet read.



Beware of loan providers operating without licences - BoG to Ghanaians



Meanwhile, the central bank has urged Ghanaians to desist from doing business with loan providers operating without licences in the country.



The operations of these unlicensed banks, the central bank said, were in contravention of the Banks and Specialized Deposit-Taking Institutions Act, 2016 (Act 930).

The Bank of Ghana added that these unlicensed entities mostly use mobile apps and social media for their activities.



In a press release copied to GhanaWeb, it said, "Bank of Ghana has observed that a number of unlicensed entities are engaged in the provision of loans to the Ghanaian public, in contravention of the Banks and Specialised Deposit-Taking Institutions Act, 2016 (Act 930). These illegal entities mostly employ the use of mobile applications and social media in their activities.



"The activities of these unauthorised entities amount to non-adherence of the consumer protection requirements and an abuse of customer data and privacy laws," it stated.



Below are the banks providing loan services to Ghanaians without licence from the Bank of Ghana



1. SikaPurse Quick Online loan



2. 4Cedi Instant Mobile loan application



3. Zidisha Online Loans

4. GhanaLending Application



5. ChasteLoan Application



6. LoanClub-Ghana Instant Loan



7. AdamfoPa Loan



8. MetaLending- Instant Cash Loan



9. Wohiasika Loan (Ghanaloan.net)



10. Boseafie – Bosea Micro-Credit

11. SikaKasa Online Lending



12. LoanPro – digital and instant loan



13. SikaWura Loan Application



14. BegyeBosea Loan



15. LendingPapa – Online Loans



16. CrestCash Loan



17. Credxter – Loans and Hire- Purchase

18. MobiLoan Application



19. Cedi Now – Cash Loans Application



The Bank of Ghana said it is taking steps to bring to book the afore-mentioned banks operating without licences.



2/



I thought the Ghanaian regulators would take cue but as with the ponzi schemes, they're dormant. So the likes of Sokoloan have set shop in Ghana & milking new victims. One fintech called Truecedi claims to be owned by Jain Finscap. It is not even registered as a company in Gh. pic.twitter.com/oZKTXuJTPQ — Bright Simons (@BBSimons) August 22, 2022

