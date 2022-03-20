20
'Bring back GN Bank, the people’s bank' – Dr. Nduom

Dr. Papa Kwesi Nduom Delivering The Keynote Address At The Event Businessman and politician, Dr Papa Kwesi Nduom

Sun, 20 Mar 2022 Source: 3news.com

Businessman and politician, Dr. Papa Kwesi Nduom has said that his bank, GN Bank, that was collapsed during the banking sector cleanup exercise in 2019, should be brought back.

In a Facebook post on Saturday March 19, he said “Indigenous, Home Grown Product.#Bring Back GN Bank…The People’s Bank!.”

During the cleanup exercise, the GN Bank was downgraded to savings and loans company by the Bank of Ghana for its failure to raise the new GH¢400 million minimum requirement.

Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Dr. Ernest Addison announced on Friday Janury 4, 2019 that the commercial bank licence of GN Bank had been revoked.

“The GN Bank was unable to comply with the minimum capital directive by 31st December 2018. Consequently GN Bank has applied for and the Bank of Ghana has approved the grant of a savings and loans company licence,” Governor of BoG, Dr Ernest Addison revealed at a news conference.

“The Bank of Ghana will closely monitor implementation of the approved transitional plan which is expected to be completed by the end of June 2019. In this regard, the Bank of Ghana has appointed an advisor for GN,” Dr. Addison added.

The BoG revoked the licences of twenty-three insolvent savings and loans companies and finance house companies including the GN Savings and Loans.



Source: 3news.com
