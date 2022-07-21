Broaden export base to stabilise local currency – Economist to government

File photo of Ghana cedis notes

BoG to have first right of refusal for all gold mined in Ghana

Cedi suffers perennial depreciation



Agriculture sector key to increasing domestic production – Economist



Economist, Dr. Patrick Asuming, wants government to adopt pragmatic measures that will broaden Ghana’s export base and increase domestic production.



He believes this will address the perennial depreciation of the cedi in the long term.



Speaking in an interview with Citi Business News, Dr. Asuming pointed out that key sectors of the economy such as mining, agriculture and others must be diversified to broaden the country’s export base.



“The issue is that we have been mining gold and the key problem we have been discussing that will solve the currency problem is how to diversify the export base and not try to bring up some institutional arrangements about how it is purchased and how much we store," he told Citi Business News.

"I think if we don’t broaden the base, we can’t say that we are solving the cedi’s long-term problem. I don’t see how that particular solution will hold. It might give some brief relief, but if export earnings haven’t changed, I don’t think that we have solved it fully,” he explained.



The economist further called on government to prioritise the agriculture sector which he says can play a vital role in boosting domestic production.



“So, we have to diversify the export base and also increase our domestic production, starting with agriculture and then agro-based processing to ensure that we do a fair amount of import substitution so that we will be able to save on some of the things that we can produce locally,” he added.



Meanwhile, Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia recently announced a policy by government that will allow the Bank of Ghana to have to have first right of refusal for all gold mined in the country.



The move, form parts of efforts to shore up the country’s mineral reserves and stabilise the local currency.



The BoG is already undertaking a Domestic Gold Purchasing Programme in a bid to shore up the country’s foreign exchange reserves.

