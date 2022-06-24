Buffer Stock Company moves to increase food stock levels

CEO of National Food Buffer Stock Company, Hanan Abdul-Wahab

Speaker Alban Bagbin visits National Food Buffer Stock Company

We have enough foods stocks to supply schools – Buffer Stock CEO



Parliament to provide needed support for Buffer Stock Company – Speaker



Chief Executive Officer of the National Food Buffer Stock Company, Hanan Abdul-Wahab, has said plans are underway to increase its stock levels and food supplies for schools.



According to him, although the company is faced with the huge importation of food products into the country, it is making frantic efforts to source locally produced alternatives.



In an interaction with Accra-based Citi FM, Hanan Abdul-Wahab assured that the company has enough food stocks to supply schools under government's Free Senior High School initiative.



He added that the company is making giant strides to store more food for later distribution to schools under the programme.

“We have enough to sustain us, and we are working very hard to increase our stock levels. I don’t see the challenge being as a result of lack of food. Most of these food items that are of concern to what the media report are imported food items, they are not produced here locally but we are doing everything possible to localize or get a substitution of these imported items with things we produce here locally. Sugar, Mackerel, Sardine. These are the problematic items,” he said.



Meanwhile, Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin on June 23 paid a surprise working visit to the National Buffer Stock Company to acquaint himself with the operations and challenges.



Mr Bagbin in his brief remarks gave the assurance that Parliament will do its best to provide the needed funds and support to help expand the stock and operations of the company.



