Bui Cashew Limited to export to China, Europe, other countries - Plant Manager

Plant Manager at Bui Cashew Limited, Wu Yun Ling, has said the products from the factory would be exported to the international market including China, America and Europe.

He said the locals in the Bui enclave and Ghanaians across the country would also be served anytime they want to make a purchase.



Speaking to GhanaWeb's Ernestina Serwaa Asante on BizTech programme, Mr Ling, while talking about their target market said, “It depends. Some sellers in other countries contact us. We’ll sell to the locals, some will go abroad; maybe Europe, America and some to China.”



Wu Yun Ling also said 6 to 8 tonnes of cashews were processed in a day.



Talking about the working relationship with the locals employed, the plant manager asserted that it was a good one and workers were paid well.



Speaking in the same vein, the Deputy Director of Lands and Impact at Bui Power Authority, Eric Opoku Acheampong said the creation of jobs for the teeming unemployed youth in Bui was in line with BPA’s vision.



He said, “That’s the main intent for the investment we are bringing…the plant itself at full operation will be able to employ about 250 people. So far, 25 people are working in term of the seeds that we have gotten from the local people…”

Mr Opoku Acheampong noted that these workers would be given their due and would not be cheated by their Chinese partners.



