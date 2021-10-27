Bui Power Authority to invest in science and technology oriented female students

CEO of Bui Power Authority, Samuel Kofi Dzamesi

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Bui Power Authority, Samuel Kofi Dzamesi has expressed his outfits resolve to uncover the renewable energy talents hidden in the future leaders of this country.

At the heart of uncovering these talents, is the special support it holds for women in science and technology.



Speaking at the finals of the 2021 Senior High School Renewable Energy Challenge, the CEO of Bui Power Authority said, their vision lies in the youth.



“Our ability to achieve this vision lies in the youth. It is for this reason that we are proud to partner with the Energy Commission for the 2021 Senior High School Renewable Energy Challenge so that together, we can uncover the renewable energy talents hidden in our future leaders.”



“We want to support women in science and technology, in light of this, we would like to congratulate all the participants, especially the female and to urge them not to shy away from the sciences, indeed they have proven to us that what men can do women can do better,” he noted.



While congratulating all the participating schools of the 2021 Senior High School Renewable Energy Challenge, he said “the mission of the Bui Power Authority is to support socio-economic development through the utilization of natural resources for energy generation in a safe, reliable, and cost-effective manner.”

He added that “Our vision is to be the leader in the renewable energy industry in Ghana and the sub-region.”



He said, as promised at the beginning of the challenge, “the top three schools emerging from this finale are assured of special packages including an all-expense-paid trip to the Bui Generating Station of the Bui Power Authority.”



He explained that the Bui Power Authority manages the second-largest hydropower plant with a capacity of 404MW on the Black Volta River.



To this end, he said, “We will take you there to see how water and the sun are used to generate electricity.”



According to Mr Dzamesi, “we are also installing a 250Megawatt peak solar plant within the Bui enclave to hybridize the 404Megawatt hydropower plant.”

“The winning schools will be given guided tours around the completed 50Megawatt peak solar farm, which is the first phase of the solar plant, the largest in Ghana so far,” the CEO opined.



This he said, will provide them with the opportunity to tour the “One Megawatt floating solar farm on the reservoir which is the first of its kind in the West African sub-region.”



He said they aimed to expand this to a 5Mega Watt peak plant by the end of 2022, adding that, “We are confident that the bulk of the ideas for scaling up renewable energy deployment are hidden in some of you students seated here today.”



The ideas he was hopeful could be solutions that the country, and indeed the world, would need in the fight against Climate Change.



He intimated that “we are supporting the Energy Commission to provide education and awareness on renewable energy and energy efficiency among the various Senior High Schools and Technical Institutions in the country.”