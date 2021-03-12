Build a network of support systems if you want to be an effective leader – Nana Essilfuah Tamakloe

Director of Marketing and Corporate Relations at Absa Bank, Nana Essilfuah Tamakloe

Director of Marketing and Corporate Relations at Absa Bank Ghana, Nana Essilfuah Tamakloe, has underscored the need for women in leadership to build a network of support systems if they are to be effective and successful in their roles.

Nana Essilfuah Tamakloe was speaking at a virtual summit organized by Touchpoint Magna Carta as part of activities to mark this year’s International Women’s Day.



According to Nana Essilfuah Tamakloe, having a good support system helps leaders through very difficult times. She said, “As a leader, what has kept me going in very difficult times are the support networks I have built around me. In the professional space, I have a go-to network for advice, guidance, and solutions, which I fall on any time I need help professionally. Outside my profession, my family support group is a safety net where I can go to and exhale from work pressure.



These channels are critical for women in leadership especially as we strive to create a good balance’’.



Nana Essilfuah Tamakloe also noted that making strides as a woman in the corporate world requires that one proves her value and merit. According to her, “roles within institutions are not handed over to you simply because you are a woman.



It is based on merit and the value you bring to the table. You, therefore, need to constantly invest in your personal and career development not only for the next role but to ensure your relevance at all times’’.

The TPMC Women in Leadership Summit (WILS) is organized to celebrate and share the stories of women who are playing defying roles in their areas of endeavors.



The panelists at this year’s TPMC WILS included Doreen Iliasu, Group Legal Counsel at Stanbic Bank Ghana (a member of the Standard Bank Group), Moliehi Molekoa, CEO of Magna Carta Africa, Adelaide Ahovy Abbiw-Williams, Marketing Manager at SES HD PLUS Ghana Limited and Catherine Kuupol Kuutor, Relieving General Manager at Abosso Goldfields Limited.



International Women's Day is a global day celebrating the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women. The day also marks a call to action for accelerating gender parity. Marked annually on March 8th, International Women's Day (IWD) is one of the most important days of the year to:



- celebrate women's achievements



- raise awareness about women's equality

- lobby for accelerated gender parity



- raise funds for female-focused charities



This year’s celebrations were held under the theme “Women in leadership: Achieving an equal future in a COVID-19 world.” While the world is evolving, the challenges women face are also taking on new dimensions.



The theme explored the peculiar challenges women in leadership are experiencing in the face of a global pandemic.

