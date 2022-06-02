Build systems and structures for your businesses to be successful - McDan to CEOs

Vice President Bawumia and Daniel McKorley

The Executive Chairman of McDan Group, Daniel McKorley has challenged Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) and business leaders to build systems and structures in order to build successful businesses.

According to him, discipline must be their word, remembering that “strong personalities do not build businesses. Rather, systems and structures do.”



He was speaking at the just ended 6th CEOs Summit held at the Kempinski Hotel in Accra.



McDan indicated that business leaders must ensure that their systems, structures, and good governance work and if that is done, their business will “succeed.”



Daniel McKauley was also among business leaders who received awards at the Summit.



He received the CEO of the Year award (Shipping Sector) from H.E Alhaji Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Vice-President of Ghana.

Making a short speech after the awards, he expressed appreciation for the recognition he received for his work.



“I'm certain that every other nominee for this award was as capable, if not more, of winning this award. This award might be in my name but the true winners are all the valuable and dedicated employees who have worked day-in and day-out to make our shipping subsidiary one of the most recognisable brands in Africa,” he said.



He said the McDan team always aims to work as a family and have a united focus on business goals, which enables them to work with higher expectations.



He said: “Our collective team efforts have resulted in this incredible result, and it is a great achievement for each team member. This award is also to all our shipping and logistics customers. You believed in us and gave us continuous business, and that is what has motivated us to work harder to give you the best services in our capacity.”