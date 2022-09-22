Build the habit of converting your savings to investments - GRA boss to public

Ammishaddai Owusu-Amoah, Commissioner-General of GRA

Commissioner-General of the Ghana Revenue Authority, Dr. Ammishaddai Owusu-Amoah, has advised Ghanaians to cultivate the habit of saving and investments.

According to him, making financial plans and investments can safeguard investors from future shocks and occurrences.



Addressing participants at the 12th Annual General Meeting of the GRA’s Co-operative Credit Union, Rev. Dr. Owusu-Amoah said relying on savings is often more prudent than going for a loan during uncertain times.



He further called on the public to try as much as possible to save a fraction of their daily, monthly or annual income irrespective of the sum.



“Savings gives you a layer of support in times of need or in unexpected circumstances. If you fail to save, you are always tempted to run to ‘loan shacks’ for loans with a substantial interest which can be an expensive service. So, I want to take this opportunity to admonish all Ghanaian workers to develop a habit of savings no matter how small your salary is,” the GRA boss is quoted by Joy Business.



“As you save, you build the habit of converting your savings to investments. So, you can earn significant interest on your money,” he added.

Touching further on the benefits of savings, Dr. Owusu-Amoah said consistency in savings can often translate into growth of the domestic economy.



“For us as a nation, saving is a source of wealth creation and that is where investments and other opportunities for growth of the economy come from. Every economy that has a good habit of savings realises sufficient growth.”



The GRA boss in his concluding remarks urged small medium and micro enterprises to also cultivate a savings and bookkeeping culture.



He explained that this will ensure businesses are able to track revenue and honor their tax obligations in a timely manner.



“Businesses that fail to file their taxes on time and opt for a spread of tax liability effectively end up paying more due to the interest accrued,” Dr. Owusu-Amoah concluded.

MA/FNOQ



